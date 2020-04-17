Rocket Pool Price Tops $0.60 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00008482 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $57,714.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.02740193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00224695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.