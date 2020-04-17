Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROSE. Northland Securities lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of ROSE stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.32. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

