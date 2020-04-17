Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 3,471 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,259,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,619. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.