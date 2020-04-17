Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after buying an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.93.

TMO stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.84. 1,829,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,024. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

