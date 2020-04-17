Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 11,469 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.86. 10,308,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,614,954. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

