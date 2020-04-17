Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 5,659 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.