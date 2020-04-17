Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $420.00 Price Target

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $420.00 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded down $21.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,637,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.98. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.