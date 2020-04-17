Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($106.28) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.70 ($90.35).

DHER traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €69.24 ($80.51). 524,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €65.64 and a 200 day moving average of €59.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €34.86 ($40.53) and a 52 week high of €81.62 ($94.91).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

