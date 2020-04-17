Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective (down from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.60 ($2.94).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of LON RBS traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 106.20 ($1.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,534,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.