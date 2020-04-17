Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

