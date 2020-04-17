Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.88. 3,407,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.24. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,640 shares of company stock worth $77,430,824 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

