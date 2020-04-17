Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,349. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.