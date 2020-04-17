Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $28,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.13. 1,220,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $175.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

