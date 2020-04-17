salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 2.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.60. 528,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,326,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average of $162.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

