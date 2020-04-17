SaluS (SLS) Market Cap Hits $4.33 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $1,075.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SaluS has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $4.28 or 0.00059896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033974 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048769 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.37 or 0.99985808 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

