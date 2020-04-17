Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Update

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 2,077,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SAFM stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.94. The stock had a trading volume of 208,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,822. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,042,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $9,463,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

