SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of SDVKY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. 30,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,322,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 109,485 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 212,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

