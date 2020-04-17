SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Shares of SAP traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.88. 40,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,067. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.96. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

