Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAVP opened at GBX 8.20 ($0.11) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.24. Savannah Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Savannah Petroleum alerts:

About Savannah Petroleum

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.