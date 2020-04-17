SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Update

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 2,187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

Shares of SBAC traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.83. 760,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $193.91 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

