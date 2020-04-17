Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,243,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $6,028,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 161,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,406 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 202,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,008. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $386.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

