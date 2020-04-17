Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,956 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,791,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,126. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

