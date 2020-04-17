Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 7,092 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Credicorp worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,482,000 after acquiring an additional 366,200 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Credicorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 152,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,572,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $147,780,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

NYSE:BAP traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.70. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $240.88.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.33%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

