Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 307,045 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 307,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 6,447,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,947. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

