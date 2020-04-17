Scout Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 56,878 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.36.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.01. 35,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average of $152.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

