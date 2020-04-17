Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,078 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 73,412 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Xilinx worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,582. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.