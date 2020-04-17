Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157,302 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $101.99. 136,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

