Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bruker worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 935,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,795. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

