Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.40% of Omnicell worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. 15,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,971. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

