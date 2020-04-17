Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 115.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Garmin worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 108,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra raised their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

