Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,008 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 53,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

