Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,930,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,815,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. 350,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

