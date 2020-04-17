Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.26 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.50% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $893.21. 958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $906.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,054.73. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.