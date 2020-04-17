Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.64 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of AMERCO worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $2,358,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMERCO by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 137,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,826,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERCO stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,933. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.38. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.17 per share, for a total transaction of $379,755.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,257.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $7,778,801 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

