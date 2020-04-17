Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 30.5% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 126,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.78.

PRAH stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

