Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.58 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,189 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,657,000 after buying an additional 425,338 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after buying an additional 274,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.44. 150,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.