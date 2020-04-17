Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Balchem worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $55,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,576,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Balchem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 405,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Balchem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $95.81. 86,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,674. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.35. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

