Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.32 Million Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,984 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of Timken worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $49,940,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after acquiring an additional 407,082 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $19,323,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 3,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 282,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

