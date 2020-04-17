Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,654 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,258,346,000 after purchasing an additional 107,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,399,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,093,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Shares of MSI traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.05. The stock had a trading volume of 568,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,596. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average is $164.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

