Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 85,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

