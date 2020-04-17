Scout Investments Inc. Invests $14.50 Million in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 351,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,496,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 118,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

