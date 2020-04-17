Scout Investments Inc. Invests $8.32 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 183,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $50.90. 4,628,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

