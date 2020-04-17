Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 1,652 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $7.76 on Friday, hitting $428.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,773. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.61 and a twelve month high of $439.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $363.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.86.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

