Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 32,661 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of AFLAC worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $35.98. 414,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

