Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 3,767 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Diageo by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 425,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,808. The company has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.