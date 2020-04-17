Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 37,822 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,822 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Universal Display worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,685. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.45.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.