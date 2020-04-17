Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,290 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Twitter worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,684 shares of company stock worth $9,313,417 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 831,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,951,986. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Twitter from $44.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

