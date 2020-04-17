Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,627 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after purchasing an additional 409,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,227,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,537 shares of company stock valued at $60,540,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $6.36 on Friday, hitting $148.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

