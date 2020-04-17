Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,927 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of BWX Technologies worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,654. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

