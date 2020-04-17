Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156,647 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. AJO LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 729,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,995. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

